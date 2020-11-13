Share:

Islamabad/rawalpindi-The administrations of twin cities have placed scores of containers on roads leading to Faizabad Interchange to block entry of protestors of Tehrik Labaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLYRA) to the federal capital, informed sources on Friday.

Meanwhile, the police forces of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have also launched massive crackdown against the leadership of TLYRA and held dozens in order to sabotage the rally of the TLYRA headed by Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi to be taken on Sunday (November 15), they said.

TLYRA chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi has announced to carry out a protest rally from Liaquat Bagh to Embassy of France to condemn Emanuel Macron’s stance against Islam.

According to sources, the authorities of twin cities, on orders of commissioners and police chiefs, have put scores of containers under Faizabad Interchange and on other roads leading to federal capital to stop entry of protestors of TLYRA.

“We are placing containers on roads to stop the protestors of TLYRA from entering in Islamabad,” said SP Industrial Zone Zubair Ahmed Sheikh.

He said police have also launched a massive crackdown against leaders and activists of TLYRA in the capital. “Scores of workers and leaders of TLYRA have been detained so far by police,” he said.

In Pirwadhai, a heavy contingent of police have carried out a raid on the house of leader of TLYRA and held his brother Muhammad Navid, who is associated with a private TV channel as cameraman. The journalists associations including former President National Press Club Shakil Karar vehemently condemned police action against a journalist and demanded his earlier release.

While, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas did not attend his phone call when he was contacted by this correspondent to know his version about crackdown against workers and leaders of TLYRA.

Meanwhile, shipping firms accused authorities in twin cities of forcibly seizing containers for putting on the roads to block protesters from reaching the capital.

“Over the last three days, police have forcibly taken possession of dozens of containers,” said a representative of Containers Association while talking to The Nation. He claimed that container seizures have caused a huge financial loss to their owners.

Till the filing of this report, cops of twin cities were conducting raids in various localities to detain leaders and workers of TLYRA to sabotage their protest rally on November 15, 2020.