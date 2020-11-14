Share:

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of vice president National Press Club, columnist and senior Geo News journalist Arshad Waheed Chaudhry.

In a separate condolence messages, they prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Leader of the House in the Senate, Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem and Leader of the opposition in the Senate Raja Zafarul Haq also expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of senior journalist Arshad Waheed Chaudhry.