ISLAMABAD - Pakistani Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque has said that the China International Import Expo (CIIE) is the flagship event of China and it fully supports the exports of Pakistan’s products here.

Talking to China Economic Net (CEN) on the occasion of the expo yesterday, Moin ul Haque said that he was extremely happy to represent Pakistan in the recent Third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai.

“It is a very important even for Pakistan to promote and to showcase Pakistan, strengthen various sectors, and to promote Pakistan’s exports to China”, the ambassador added.

He further said that the president of Pakistan was one of the first leaders who delivered the address there.

While in the first CIIE, which was held in 2018, Pakistan’s prime minister attended the event and he was a keynote speaker and we had a large Pakistani pavilion.

Answering the question about the Orange Line metro in Lahore, Moin ul Haq said that it is a very important project under the CPEC.

It has set on a new trend and a very first project in public transport sector and it’s Pakistan’s first metro project.

“It has provided very efficient, affordable and modern transport facilities to the people of Lahore.

This is an area of the transport sector, which is a very important area of cooperation between our two countries.