Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday chaired the 5th meeting of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) policy and monitoring board at his office and accorded approval to the dualization of 86-kilometres long Vehari-Multan Road and 15-kilometre long Gujrat-Jalalpur Jattan Road through public-private partnership mode.

The meeting was told that Rs12 billion will be spent on the Vehari-Multan road project while Gujrat–Jalalpur Jattan Road will be dualised with Rs2 billion.

The Secretary Board and Member PPP Cell Dr Farrukh Naveed briefed about the public-private partnership based projects. The meeting was also briefed about the construction of ten 500-bedded general hospitals through the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The meeting allowed the Sialkot Ring Road project through PPP mode along-with up-gradation of Faisalabad-Jaranwala, Lundianwala Road to Expressway Road with the facility of the service road as well as the commencement of six development projects through a public-private partnership.

A flyover will also be constructed on the railway line in Jaranwala tehsil.

The meeting endorsed the decisions of the fourth meeting.

Provincial Ministers Hashim Jawan Bakht, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Sardar Asif Nakai, Taimoor Bhatti, advisor Dr Salman Shah, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, SMBR, Chairman P&D and others attended the meeting.

Simple lifestyle ensures safety from diabetes

Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said unhealthy lifestyles often result in the spread of diabetes and different complications are developed due to late diagnosis of the disease. In a statement, the CM advised that a simplistic lifestyle ensured safety from diabetes. “The people can also remain safe from diseases by following necessary precautionary measures, a daily walk and use of the balanced diet”, he said. The Chief Minister stressed that people should be educated about the observance of precautionary measures to remain safe from different diseases and to live a healthy life. He said the government was focusing on taking the necessary steps to provide the best healthcare facilities for the treatment of this disease. The diabetes centres have been established in major hospitals where necessary facilities are provided to the patients, he added.