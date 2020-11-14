Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that citizens will have to adopt complete precautionary measures to protect themselves from the Covid-19.

“Number of corona affectees and death toll are increasing day-by-day.

Citizens should make wearing a face mask a habit. We have to learn to survive with coronavirus”, he said in a statement.

He further stated that the government had taken every possible measure for safeguarding the lives of the citizens, but they should also follow the SOPs like before.