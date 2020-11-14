LAHORE  -   Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that citizens will have to adopt complete precautionary measures to protect themselves from the Covid-19. 

“Number of corona affectees and death toll are increasing day-by-day. 

Citizens should make wearing a face mask a habit. We have to learn to survive with coronavirus”, he said in a statement.  

He further stated that the government had taken every possible measure for safeguarding the lives of the citizens, but they should also follow the SOPs like before. 