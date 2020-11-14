Share:

ISLAMABAD - Commissioning ceremony of Pakistan Navy Ship TABUK was held at Black Sea port of Constanta, Romania, according to the Pak Navy officials.

Contract for two Corvettes for Pakistan Navy was signed between Ministry of Defence Production Pakistan and M/s DAMEN, Romania.

First ship of class, PNS YARMOOK was commissioned earlier this year, whereas, PNS TABUK has also joined Pakistan Navy Fleet. PNS TABUK is a multipurpose and highly-adaptive platform of medium size and tonnage. The ship is equipped with state-of-the-art electronic warfare, anti-ship and anti-air weapons/ sensors along with modern self-protection and terminal defence systems.