LAHORE-Cottage industry plays a huge and significant role in the overall national economy. Thousands of families, small businesses are involved in this industry and this industry is generating and giving jobs to millions of people. The government should take special care of it and people associated with the cottage industry.

Talking to the delegation of cottage industry at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said that the government should announce a Cottage City, gather all the skilled people in one place and promote this industry in Cottage City with facilities. The delegation of cottage industry was led by Ghulam Sarwar Malik.

LCCI office-bearers said that cottage industry ensures the fastest growth. They said that the industry of 100 people in the world is given the status of cottage industry. At first the industry working with ten-persons was given the status of cottage industry, which has been downgraded to five. The industry with an annual turnover of five million would also be given the status of a cottage industry, they demanded.

LCCI office-bearers said that the cottage industry should be given the status of an industry as well as the losses incurred by the industry due to smuggling and under-invoicing should be eliminated. To do this and to improve the quality, small institutes of modern technology should be set up at the government level so that they can produce quality goods. There are currently more than 100 institutions in India where work is being done to improve quality.

Ghulam Sarwar Malik said that Lahore Chamber has always been striving for cottage industry and hoped that Lahore Chamber would continue to play its full role in this regard.