Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has termed the CPEC a golden opportunity to put this province on the path of rapid development and said that the Rashakai Special Economic Zone, a flagship project under the CPEC, is ready for inauguration.

He said that due to the efforts of incumbent provincial government, three mega projects of motorways and two energy projects have been included under the CPEC portfolio whereas efforts were also underway to include other important projects in the CPEC.

“The matter regarding inclusion of Chashma Right Bank Lift Canal Project in CPEC has been discussed in the last meeting of Joint Cooperation Committee and hopefully this important project would also be included in CPEC portfolio in the upcoming meeting of JCC”, he remarked.

He expressed these views while addressing a CPEC conference held here on Friday. The conference was organized by the Parliamentary committee on CPEC in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment & Trade. Highlighting the importance of CRBC project, the Chief Minister said that this project was of vital importance to ensure the food security in the province.

Talking about the government’s developmental strategy in communication sector, the Chief Minister said that construction of mega road projects like Swat Motorway Phase-II, D.I.Khan Motorway and Dir Expressway would be ensured at all costs.

Reiterating his commitment to further strengthen and stable the energy sector, Mahmood Khan said a number of projects had already been initiated in the sector of hydel power and its completion will provide all-time solution to the problems of electricity.

He said that electricity produced through the hydel power projects of the provincial government was being provided to industrial units on cheaper rates.

Mahmood Khan said that the CPEC should not be taken only as a road network but in fact this is a comprehensive package for socio-economic development adding that completion of CPEC project would change the fate of this province.

On the occasion, he paid tributes to Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Federal Defense Minister Pervez Khattak with regard to inclusion of provincial projects in CPEC portfolio and expressed the hope that they will continue their cooperation in this regard.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser also addressed the conference and termed the CPEC as a game changer for the province.

He urged upon the politicians, elected public representatives and bureaucracy to play their vital role to get maximum benefits of this golden opportunity and put this province on the track of prosperity and development.

Underlining the need to have mutual trade & economic relations with Afghanistan, Central Asia and other countries, Asad Qaiser revealed that efforts are underway to promote bilateral trade relations with Afghanistan.