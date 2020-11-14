Share:

Deputy Speaker of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly Mehmood Jan has tested positive for novel coronavirus.

As per details, wife and son of Mehmood Jan have also contracted the disease. The deputy speaker quarantined himself after receiving the test report.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 17 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 354,461. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 7,109.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 2,165 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.