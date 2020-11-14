Share:

Lakki marwat - Keeping in view the second wave of spread of Covid-19, the tehsil administration launched a special campaign in Naurang to sensitise people to wear facemasks for their own and others safety.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Aminullah Khan led the campaign on the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb. He visited different busy public places and distributed free facemasks among citizens. The additional AC also went to the mobile flour sale point where he wore face masks to citizens.

On the occasion, he directed the food authorities to implement social distancing by flour buyers and facilitate them in getting the commodity on official price without facing any trouble and inconvenience.

Aminullah also paid surprise inspection visits to government run and private schools in Naurang town to check implementation of COVID-19 SOPs by teachers, students and members of non teaching staff.