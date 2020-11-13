Share:

LAHORE-CEO Engineering Development Board (EDB) Pakistan, Raza Abbas Shah visited Indus Motor Company (IMC) Friday and lauded the company’s role in enhancing the engineering base in Pakistan. The CEO was accompanied by GM EDB Asim Ayaz and other members. The delegation visited different sections of the plant and briefed on the aspects of manufacturing, quality, safety and capital investment made to upgrade the facility and the level of localization achieved. The management of IMC briefed the delegation on the company’s commitment towards “Make in Pakistan” that has materialized through more than 45 Technical Assistance Agreements leading to technology transfer and paving way for exports. The management also briefed the guests that the auto sector, being the largest manufacturing industry, is the highest tax contributor and can help achieve the government its macro-economic targets of employment generation, GDP growth and exports. “We need support from the government and its departments like EDB in the form of transparent, predictable and consistent policies as these are prerequisite for industrialization and economic growth,” said Chief Executive IMC Ali Asghar Jamali.