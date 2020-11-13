Share:

ISLAMABAD-Following the precautionary measures against the spread of coronavirus, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to reduce the staff strength (BS-1 to 15) by 50 percent.

“In order to contain increase in Covid-19 cases in FBR (HQ) and its filed formation and in line with the NCOC decision taken in its meeting dated 06.11.2020, conveyed to Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination for precautionary measures against the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19), the competent authority has decided to take measures by FBR (HQ) and all its filed formations,” said FBR in a circular.

The FBR and all its field formations are advised to reduce the staff strength (BS-1 to 15) by 50 percent on fortnightly rotation basis w.e.f 13th November, 2020 as according to the plan. The FBR has asked that anyone suffering from flue and fever would remain off but to be available in respective stations and on his cell phone. Meanwhile, employee who has symptoms of Covid-19 like fever, cough, and shortness of breath should get himself or herself tested immediately and report to the Admin wing of FBR (HQ) or headquarters of their respective field formations to be allowed to stay isolated till he/she is tested negative.

Under the precautionary measures, the employees are directed to wear face masks during office hours and avoid handshake, hugs and maintain social distance as per standard SOPs. Meanwhile, employees of above 50 years ago are allowed to work from home except those employees whose presence is unavoidable for smooth functioning of the official business. Similarly, field formations are advised to allow female staff (mothers of children) to work from their homes.

The FBR has asked that all those employees who are suffering from flu, fever or carrying medical history of frequent chest infections, asthma, cardiac related problems or any other major diseases are allowed to work from home. “Moreover, reception staff will monitor everyone who enters offices premises with the help of infrared thermometer”. Under the precautionary measures, it is advised that lifts/elevators would be used less as possible and lift operators would be provided with antiseptic spray and swabs to clean the buttons/knobs regularly. “In order to avoid physical contact with door handles/knobs, it is advised that all office doors be kept open and room windows be kept open also to ensure ventilation”.

Under the precautionary measures, FBR (HQ) and its field formations would take all necessary ensures to ensure social distancing immediately. According to the FBR every possible effort would be made by FBR and it field formations to ensure collection of tax revenues and smooth clearances of goods and passengers.