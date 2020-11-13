Share:

ISLAMABAD-Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued the Terms of References (ToRs) for Integrity Management Cell and Regional Integrity Committees.

According to the ToRs, the Integrity Management Cell will be headed by a BS-21/22 officer of IRS/Customs who will be assisted by two chiefs (one each from customs & IRS), two secretaries (one each from customs & IRS) and as much supporting staff as is required. All the chairpersons of RICs shall report directly to In-charge, IMC in all matters.

A complaint against an employee of FBR can be submitted in person either directly to the IMC at FBR (HQ) or to any of the designated RIC through email or in writing along with credentials of the complainant including his name, CNIC, cell number, mailing address and an affidavit in writing, certifying the genuineness/correctness of the contexts of complaint.

The complaint can be lodged by emailing at complaints@fbr.gov.pk, through FBR Online Portal, by submitting a hard copy of the complaint through post addressed either to chairman FBR, In-charge IMC or Chairperson of the RIC. The complainants can also directly meet with Secretary/Chief (IMC) or chairperson of RIC for lodging complaint. The complaints can also be forwarded from PM Portal.

The ToRs have also mentioned about the establishment of “Probe Committee” which will comprise of Chief (IMC), Chief (Mgt) concerned, Second Secretary/Secretary (IMC) and representative from the field formation, if required. The ToRs also define the general principles for inquiry and probing complaints. The Regional Integrity Committees shall submit a monthly report including the total number of complaints received, disposed and pending to the Integrity Management Cell.

Meanwhile, to promote business to consumer e-commerce exports in Pakistan, Pakistan Customs has developed an e-Commerce automated clearance facility in collaboration with Sate Bank of Pakistan, Ministry of Commerce and e-commerce operators.

The new system will facilitate the e-Commerce trade and document the e-Commerce exports from Pakistan. The system allows commercial banks to register e-Commerce traders in WeBOC system of Pakistan Customs. Under the SBP regulatory framework for B2C e-Commerce exports, the exporters shall export their e-Commerce consignments without the requirement of E-Form up to USD 5000 per consignment. The shipments shall be made through courier companies registered with Pakistan Customs who shall file the Goods Declaration in WeBOC system on behalf of exporters. Each individual consignment shall be identified on the basis of unique HAWB number. The details of export shipments shall be accessible to banks in the e-Commerce profile of the exporters in the system after the export of goods from Pakistan. The exporter shall be required to ensure realization of export proceeds within 60 days from the date of shipment. The export proceed shall be received from abroad by commercial banks, through banking channel or international payment scheme/gateway, either in foreign currency or in Pakistani Rupee from Non-Resident Rupee Account Repatriable. Various MIS reports have been provided in the system to State Bank of Pakistan and Commercial Banks for settlement of Export realization and fulfillment of other regulatory requirements.

The e-Commerce operators have lauded the initiative that will remove the difficulties faced by SME sector in exporting their goods thus playing an effective role in improving country’s rating in the Ease of Doing Business index. Training sessions have been conducted by Pakistan Customs in collaboration with State Bank of Pakistan and Ministry of Commerce.

Hafeez chairs virtual meeting of FBR Technical Committee

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Friday chaired a virtual meeting of FBR Technical Committee. Chairman FBR Muhammad Javed Ghani and other senior officials participated in the meeting. Abid Shaban, Chairman of the Committee, gave a detailed presentation during the meeting. After due deliberation, it was decided to engage experts as co-opted members to streamline the working of the Technical Committee. Representatives of the Commerce and Industries Divisions would also be included to further strengthen the Technical Committee. During the meeting, ‘FASTER’ system of Sales Tax Refund for exporters was appreciated. It was agreed that both FASTER and Rebates Systems would be fine-tuned for more efficient results on priority basis. Technical Committee directed the Ministry of Commerce to clear the backlog with reference to DLTL refunds expeditiously. FBR would devise a strategy for liquidation of pending income tax returns. Adviser Finance urged the Technical Committee to simplify relevant procedures ensuring clarity and transparency in revenue collection.