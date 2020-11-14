Share:

The first day of 1st Athletes Forum 2020 Pakistan being organised by Pakistan Olympic Association concluded here on Saturday.

The participants witnessed message of Thomas Bach, President International Olympic Association (IOC) who was delighted on the organization of athlete centric Forum.

He congratulated POA and its Athletes Commission, for the historic gathering of athletes.

In his message he said that “Athletes are not only at the heart, athletes are the heart of our Olympic community”. He appreciated NOC Pakistan for taking the lead in communicating about the implications of Athletes Declaration.