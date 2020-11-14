Share:

LAHORE - Prophesying victory for PTI in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) elections scheduled to be held on November 15 (tomorrow), Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said here on Friday that the electoral results would not only strengthen the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Centre but the narrative of the opposition parties would also stand rejected.

Talking to the media after meeting Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi at his residence, he said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had entered a blind alley due to its anti-state narrative and soon its own members would raise voice against their leadership.

The minister said that now the PML-N wanted dialogue with the institutions under the umbrella of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), adding that talks were always beneficial for the country.

He said it was strange that the opposition party was now asking the military establishment to remove Imran Khan from the driving seat, although earlier it was demanding that the Army should not interfere in the country’s politics.

He reminded that army’s spokesperson had already made it clear that the institution did not interfere in politics; instead it always supported the elected governments.

Sheikh Rashid said that there would be more stability after the Senate elections, being held in March 2021.

To a question, the minister said that work on reducing inflation in the country was in progress on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, and that the nation would soon reap benefits of that work.

Earlier, Ch Pervaiz Elahi told the media that Sheikh Rashid Ahmad had come to inquire after Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, who was getting better now.

He said that both leaders discussed several issues, including the wheat prices.

He said that good price of wheat would encourage farmers to grow more wheat in the country which would bring prosperity in the country.

Before the media talk, both leaders held a one-on-one meeting and discussed several issues of mutual interest.