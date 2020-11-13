Share:

A gradual increase in the overall temperature of the earth’s atmosphere is generally attributed to the greenhouse effect, caused by the increasing level of carbon dioxide, CCGC and other pollutants. The influence of human activities, since at least the beginning of the industrial revolution, has deeply woven into the very fabric of climate change. Human activities have been responsible for a worldwide average temperature increase between 0.8 and 1.2.C (1.4 and 2.2’f) of global warming since preindustrial time, and most of the warming observed over the second half of the 20th century could be ascribed to human activities.

Furthermore, humans emit a large quantity of these heat-trapping gases, including carbon dioxide by burning fossil fuel and the release of the resulting emission to the atmosphere. As people have added more and more of heat-trapping gases to the atmosphere, the planet has warmed more than it could naturally become. As the level of carbon dioxide and other gases increase, the average global temperature also increases.

It is the responsibility of the people to stop polluting the atmosphere of the earth.

SHAHGUL LATIF,

Absor.