LAHORE -Golden Star Cricket Club beat Nadeem Memorial Cricket Club by 11 runs here at Aleem Dar Academy ground and moved into the next round of 36th Yaseen Akhtar Memorial Cricket Tournament. Batting first, Golden Star scored 165/9 in 20 overs with Azzam Ul Haq hitting 40. Waqas Hussain took 3/16 and Bilal Tariq 2/38. Nadeem Memorial Club, in reply, could score 154/8 in 20 overs. Meer Saeed grabbed 3/27. Azzam was named player of the match.