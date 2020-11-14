Share:

ISLAMABAD - The PTI government, with the consent of the Opposition, is planning to summon a National Assembly sitting by the end of this week.

The government senior members would hold a meeting with the saner elements of Opposition to decide about summoning the upcoming session of the National Assembly.

The government side wants to run the proceedings of the National Assembly in a cordial way, background discussions with the Treasury benches members revealed.

The National Assembly session would be summoned to dispose of pending legislative matters, they said.