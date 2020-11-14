Share:

HYDERABAD - Following the two recent dog bite incidents in which 2 children were injured, Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) on Friday announced to start ‘dog kill campaign ‘.

The HMC’s spokesperson informed that the corporation’s administrator Safdar Ali Bughio directed the concerned officials to carry out an effective dog kill campaign to protect the citizens especially children from the trauma of suffering the dog bites. The administrator asked the officials to submit reports along with photographs of the campaign on a daily basis, he added.

Bughio warned that strict action would be taken against the staff in case of negligence, according to the spokesperson.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) gave a categorical order that the chief municipal officer of a concerned municipal authority would be booked in the FIR if any citizen was hurt in a dog bite incident. The administrator said he would ensure complete implementation of the order to prevent such incidents.

DC reviews arrangements for upcoming polio-drive

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jafar chaired a meeting on Friday to review the arrangements of National Anti-Polio Campaign commencing from Nov 30. Addressing the meeting, the DC said that children were builders of the future, adding that in order to protect them from disastrous diseases like polio, the officials of departments concerned should performed their duties professionally to ensure the success of polio campaign.

The DC instructed officials of the health department to ensure that no child up to the age of five years was left without vaccination. He also instructed for observance of SOPs in the wake of the second wave of corona during training and field work of polio teams. Briefing the meeting District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Yar Ali Jamali and Focal Person for Polio Dr Allah Bux Rajpar said that during the national anti-polio campaign commencing from Nov 30, to Dec 06, throughout district Shaheed Benazirabad, 332,637 children of up to the age of five years would be vaccinated as per target. They said that in order to achieve the target six mobile, 72 fix, 72 transit and 19 SMT teams were formed, while all necessary arrangements were being made to meet the campaign requirements.

They disclosed that better results were achieved during the previous anti-polio campaign. Additional Deputy Commissioner-1 Junaid Hameed Samo, Assistant Director Local Government Abdul Sattar Rathore, Additional District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali, Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils, officials of department of police, health and other concerned departments attended the meeting.

SU extends deadline to submit admission forms on Nov 27

University of Sindh, on Friday, extended the date for submission of online registration forms for admissions to various bachelor and master degree programmes for the academic year 2021 by November 27. According to the Director Admissions, Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto, the candidates willing for admissions to under-graduate and graduate programmes and already registered themselves online but have not paid the required processing fee of Rs2,500 on the prescribed challan can also deposit their fees in any designated branch of HBL by the extended date and upload the copy of the challan accordingly on their e-portals.

He said that those candidates, who had already submitted their online admission forms, could now upload their intermediate marks and pass certificates on their e-portal accounts so that they might be allowed to select the disciplines/ departments of their choices in preference order and categories of admissions. The date for conduct of pre-entry test for bachelor and master degree programmes will be announced later, he added.