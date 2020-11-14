Share:

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Brigadier (Retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Friday said that police are the first line of defence when it comes to maintaining law and order in the country.

While addressing the passing out parade of Assistant Superintendents of Police at the National Police Academy, the Minister said that police used to play a pivotal role in protection of lives and properties of the citizens.

The Minister lauded the sacrifices made by the police force in the line of duty while guarding the country and its people.

"Police have been fighting terrorism across the country, including challenging areas in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and far-flung regions. The sacrifices made by police as front-line force cannot be overlooked" he said.

While emphasizing on the role of people in daily life, he said that the duty of police force is to protect the life, honour and property of the

masses, therefore, this should be first and the foremost priority of every police officer. "The officer should ensure to perform his duty well," he stated.

The Interior Minister said that in order to perform well as an officer, the focus should be on setting an example by following the code and being professional.

He said being professional is the only way through which you can earn respect of your under command.

"You should have passion to serve and understand realities of the field to do your best," said Ijaz Shah.

He congratulated the officers on their passing out and said you have joined an elite service, make sure that you keep up the standards and strive to do better.