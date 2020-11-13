Share:

ISLAMABAD-Chairman Imarat Group of Companies Shafiq Akbar successfully hosted a grand event at Islamabad’s five star hotel. The event saw delegates from both Turkey and Spain, government officials, dignitaries, and people from the business community all sharing a major stake in the real estate and construction sector.

Among the esteemed foreign delegates was President and Chairman ADO Group and ADOPEN Mustafa SAK. Others included Kamil Arslan, Chairman Brick Plus, and Erkan Gural, Chairman NG Kutahya.

The other prestigious guests present at the occasion included Federal Minister of Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan, Mustafa Yurdakul, Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Senator Faisal Javed, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi, Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari, Export Area Manager Tony Perez, senior officials, and other relevant heads from the business community. After thanking the prestigious guests for their presence, Shafiq Akbar highlighted the significance of the housing sector and the opportunities that lie ahead. “Pakistan has the greatest potential in the real estate sector and allied industries. We wish to work towards setting up industries in construction sector maximizing economic growth by increasing exports and decreasing imports,” he said.

Mr. Mustafa SAK discussed how this collaboration with Pakistan’s leading real estate group will prove to be fruitful for both Turkey and Pakistan, after being invited on stage. Pak-Turk relations have been known to be friendly yet strong, usually termed as ‘Karde?ler’ (“brothers” in Turkish). Both nations have worked to negotiate a preferential trading agreement, aiming to considerably increase trade and investments, especially in transport, telecommunications, manufacturing, tourism and other industries, increasing their volume of bilateral trade. The higher management of Imarat Group of Companies present at the event included Group Directors Farhan Javed, Sharjeel A. Ehmer, Arslan Javed, and Taimoor Abbasi.

The respective event proved to be an icebreaker as it was a platform for all those invited to talk and discuss business opportunities in real estate and other areas of Pakistan. All agreed that Pakistan has limitless potential, which must be tapped into and utilized for the good of all entities involved. The momentous event, by the Imarat Group, highlighted the benefits of such business initiatives for Pakistan and the industries connected to real estate and construction. The spirit of Pakistan and the will to develop it, taking it to unexplored heights, could be felt in the air throughout the evening. The vibe was speaking loud for itself, anxious to reach the peaks of the mountains.

The dignitaries from the government in their speeches emphasized the support the government is willing to give all individuals and institutions operating in the construction and real estate. While speaking on the occasions, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said: “Pakistan has one of the largest and most diverse youth populations in the world. It is a resource for all looking to invest in Pakistan”.

Federal Minister of Industries and Production Hammad Azhar lauded the initiative of the Imarat Group to invite foreign investment in Pakistan that will help boost localized industrialisation and in turn, the economy.

“Along with strengthening the bond shared between Turkey and Pakistan, this initiative by the Imarat Group will help attract safe investments in Pakistan, along with positively impacting other sectors as well.

Moreover, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi highlighted that this partnership will change Pakistan’s image on investment in the global arena.