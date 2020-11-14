Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA and senior politician Jam Madad Ali, 58, on Friday passed away after some health complications in the metropolis. According to a close contact of late Jam Madad Ali, earlier, he was tested positive for the coronavirus, but, later, he was tested negative and died of some health complications. Late Jam had been elected six times as a member of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh. Mr Jam was well known as a Pakistan Muslim League (Functional) leader and also remained leader of the opposition in Sindh Assembly from 2008 to 2011, but later he joined PPP. The deceased got his bachelors of arts degree from the University of Sindh, Jamshoro and by profession he was an agriculturist. Late Jam basically belonged to the Goth Jam Nawaz Ali of district Sanghar. The deceased would be laid to rest today at his ancestral graveyard in Goth Jam Nawaz Ali at 4 pm.

Politicians condole demise of MPA Jam Madad Ali

The political leaders on Friday in separate statements expressed their condolences over the demise of Member Sindh Assembly (MPA) Jam Madad Ali. Provincial Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo and Pakistan Muslim League (Functional) Sindh General Secretary Sardar Abdul Raheem expressed their deep grief and sorrow over the death of the lawmaker. They prayed for the eternal peace of departed soul and patience for the bereaved family members.