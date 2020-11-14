Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Jammu & Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM) Altaf Ahmed Bhat has condemns indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian forces in Rakhchikri and Khanjar Sector along the Line of Control (LoC).

“Indian warmongering has crossed limits; fascist Modi and Indian Army Chief are provoking war and killing innocent Kashmiris along the LoC,” said Bhat while talking to media here yesterday.

He further added that Indian brutal forces while killing youth in IIOJK have started ceasefire violations and unprovoked heavy artillery shelling across the LoC.

The Kashmir leader said that the Indian forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fires, heavy-calibre mortars and automatic weapons. This year, India has committed 2729 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 21 shahadat and serious injuries to 206 innocent civilians.

The President JKSM called it “state terrorism” against innocent Kashmiris, and appealed to SCO, OIC, UN, and UNMOGIP to play their mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions to resolve the dispute.