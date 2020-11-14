Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special memorial service was held at Royal Military College (RMC) Duntroon, Australia, to pay tribute to Pakistani martyred soldier, Lt Nasir Shaheed.

Lt. Nasir was a graduate of RMC, according to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate.

“A wreath was laid at the RMC war memorial on behalf of Australian and Pak Armies,” said the ISPR press release.

It is to be mentioned here that Lt. Nasir was martyred in an operation in North Waziristan on September 3 this year. The promising military man was martyred by an IED blast during his stint in North Waziristan.

He was his family’s only son. Lt Nasir Khalid Shaheed’s mother is widow of Lieutenant Khalid (Shaheed). With Lt. Nasir Khalid’s martyrdom, she lost her only child. Due to his outstanding performance in Pakistan Military Academy, Shaheed Lt Nasir Hussain was selected for Royal Military College, Australia. He had graduated as best foreign cadet.