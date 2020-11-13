Share:

LAHORE-Mall of Lahore is conducting a two-day Organic Market with an extensive range of pure and healthy products and much more. The festival will run this Saturday and Sunday (November 14th&15th) from 2pm to 10pm. Many stalls with natural products have been set up in the Organic Market including pure and healthy products like milk, yogurt, cheese, butter, cosmetics, dried fruits, oils, skin and hair products and other herbal products. A large number of families, especially women and children, are expected to attend the festival. The Organic Festival reflects Mall of Lahore commitment to promoting social and cultural activities. Mall of Lahore offers such festivals and opportunities for the entertainment of the people and holding this organic market is also part of its policy.