KARACHI - The medico legal report of a suspected criminal, who died in the custody of Sohrab Goth police earlier this week, has confirmed that the accused was strangled in custody. The report says that a bone of the suspect’s neck was broken. Also, there were signs of torture on the suspect’s body and he was shifted to the hospital after he passed away. According to medico legal officer Rajinder Kumar, further tests are being performed on the body of the deceased. Rehmat had died in the police custody earlier this week.