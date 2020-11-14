Share:

Islamabad - Reiterating the government resolve to make double efforts in bringing Balochistan at par with other provinces, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday announced to introduce 4G internet services and Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme in Balochistan for the benefit of common people.

Addressing notables of South Balochistan in Turbat, the Prime Minister said young people, especially students of the province, can take maximum benefit from fast internet facilities in the age of Information Technology.

The Prime Minister said under the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme poor people can get loan from designated banks on five per cent interest to have their own house.

“Our scheme focuses on giving people home ownership on just 5 per cent interest. They can own a 5 marla house by paying installments for 10 to 15 years, instead of paying that money in rent”, he added.

He said uniform development of all units of the federation is important for an overall progress of the country. “The prosperity of Balochistan is linked with the prosperity of Pakistan.”

The revolution in Information Technology offered immense potential for avenues to be explored in virtual education, he added. He also called upon the youth of Balochistan and the entire country to make their mark in the field of education and bring laurels to the country.

He said equal development of all the federating units is essential for a stronger federation.

Highlighting importance of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor for the development of Balochistan, Imran Khan said Gwadar Port offers massive connectivity to China, which is the fastest progressing country in the world.

He said current volume of Chinese trade is around 2,000 billion dollars and Pakistan, especially Balochistan can benefit from this.

The Prime Minister said no loan in last four months was taken, while domestic market witnessed record sale of cement, iron and automobiles, which shows upward trajectory of country’s economy.

During his day-long visit of Turbat, Prime Minister Imran Khan laid foundation stone for extension of Turbat Airport, 200 Beds Makran Medical Teaching Hospital, University of Turbat Phase-II and Hoshab - Awaran Section of M-8. T

The Prime Minister was also briefed about the progress on Basima - Khuzdar Road N-30 and Development Package for South Balochistan.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the Daar-ul-Ehsaas for orphaned and poor children where free shelter, food and education would be provided.

The Prime Minister also launched Ehsaas Educational Scholarships for deserving primary school girls and undergraduates under Waseela-e-Taleem programme.

Earlier addressing youth in Turbat, Prime Minister also advised the youth in Balochistan’s far-flung areas to tap the opportunities by gaining knowledge through distant learning modes.

He said with dedication and persistent struggle, any challenge could be overcome in way to success.

“A dream comes to realisation when a person refuses to give up and continues to achieve his goals,” he told the students, urging them to never quit in difficult situations and always rise from the ashes.

About his vision to emulate Pakistan as the State of Madina, the Prime Minister said quest for knowledge was an important feature of the world’s first socio-economic State.

He went on to state that education helped the people to distinguish between right or wrong and mentioned a saying of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) who told people “to seek knowledge from the cradle to grave”.

He said Muslim scientists ruled the world for 100 years until the decline started when education was given a least priority.

He said our objective to uplift Balochistan is not only limited to mere announcements of projects.

“We will fully focus on the development and progress of Balochistan to bring the province at par with other parts of the country”, he stressed.

The Prime Minister appreciated the Punjab Government for enhancing scholarships for Balochistan students from 135 to 360.

In his concluding note, he advised students to have faith in themselves and remain “confident in achieving their dreams”.

“Do not fear failure... take it as a challenge and move forward,” said the Prime Minister.

“It was okay to make mistakes... provided one analyses his mistakes, learns from them and applies the knowledge again.”

This is how humans grow. There are no shortcuts in life, he added