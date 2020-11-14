Share:

LAHORE - Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has stressed the need for inclusion of diabetes in nursing syllabus. “In today’s modern age, specialization has become a necessity.

In order to control diabetes we also need to ensure that doctors and nurses have maximum knowledge and experience in this field”, he said while speaking at a workshop on Friday.

Prof Zafar said that diabetes has become a fast spreading disease all over the world and Pakistan was no exception. He added that 26 million people in Pakistan alone will be affected by the disease by 2030. He said that not only treatment but also public awareness and precautionary measures are needed to control diabetes. Similarly counseling is an indispensable process in which doctors and nurses can play a pivotal role to overcome the disease. He said that nurses have a very important role to play in this regard, if they are fully equipped with medical education to control diabetes their services will be most effective. He said that the World Health Organization (WHO) has also highlighted the usefulness of the role of nurses in its recommendations and termed the theme of 2020 World Diabetes Day as “Diabetes and Services of Nurses” a step in the right direction.

He said that diabetes causes many diseases and people need to change their lifestyle to avoid heart disease, blindness, blood pressure, stroke and amputation, for which a balanced diet, regular walk, exercise and physical activity reduce the risk of diabetes.

Similarly, the transmission of obesity and other family diseases must be monitored for which regular medical check-ups are also essential.