ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan yesterday issued new guidelines and preventive measures for staff, lawyers, litigants and security personnel in the vicinity of the Supreme Court building due to the second wave of corona virus in the country.

According to the guidelines, the entry in the Court Room No. 3, where review petitions against the Presidential Reference against Justice Qazi Faez is to be heard, would be through special passes.

However, the statement issued by the PRO Supreme Court, said that the advocates and journalists who regularly come for Supreme Court proceedings will be exempted from passes in the premises for hearing of review petitions against Presidential Reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Monday (November 16).

A six-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, will take up review petitions against the Presidential Reference from November 16. The three judges – Justice Maqbool Baqir, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Yahya Afridi – are not part of the bench as they wrote dissenting notes, while Justice Faisal Arab has retired on November 5 after attaining the age of superannuation.

A 10-member bench on through a short order had unanimously quashed the presidential reference 19-06-2020 and abated the proceeding before the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The press statement of the PRO office said that the apex court has been issuing circulars, guidelines and advisories from time to time for staff, lawyers, litigants and security personnel in court offices all over Pakistan.

It added that in view of the second wave of Covid-19 and to avoid spread of corona virus took preventive measures in the vicinity of SC building, which include; only lawyers and those litigants who are pleading in person or persons summoned by the court or issued notices by the court may attend the court;

All other persons/potential visitors are advised to avoid visiting this Court and may collect information through phone from Supreme Court helpline (1818); Cover mouth and nose with mask. Cover mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve (not hands) when coughing or sneezing;

Wearing of face mask and getting checked of fever/ temperature is mandatory for all the persons on entering in the premises of this Court’s Building at Islamabad and Branch Registries at Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta.

The entry of people without face mask, temperature/ fever/symptoms checking and passing through disinfectant tunnel is banned forthwith.