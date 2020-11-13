Share:

Islamabad- The National Highway and Motorway Police found two children on M-2 on Friday and handed over to their respective families. In first case, a 10-year-old boy Mustahsan was found by NH&MP at mini service area near Balkasar who was left alone by his family mistakenly. The boy was worried and he couldn’t give phone numbers of his family members to the police. He informed the motorway police that he was travelling with his family who forgot to take him there as he was in washroom when they left service area. The NH&MP, however, stopped similar cars identified by the child and handed him to his family members. According to a press note issued, in another incident, a mentally challenged boy was found by NH&MP on M-2. The grandfather of said boy was contacted on phone and he was handed over to him safely.