ISLAMABAD-Nicky Hilton was the image of New York chic when she was spotted pounding the pavement in her city recently. The 37 year old younger sister of Paris Hilton wore basic Manhattan black that emphasized her enviably trim figure. Wearing her blonde hair down, she wrapped herself in a cozy-looking camel-colored fleece jacket before emerging into the street. Accessorizing with a black leather handbag and matching butterfly sunglasses, she made sure to take the precaution of wearing a mask. The Rothschild-by-marriage hinted at her animal instinct by slipping into a pair of leopard print flats for her day out.Nicky extolled the virtues of flats to Bustle recently, saying: ‘Since the pandemic and quarantine, people aren’t out as much.’The mother of two dished: ‘They certainly aren’t wearing heels. A pretty flat is elegant and, most importantly, comfortable.’