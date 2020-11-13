Share:

RAWALPINDI- Provincial Education Minister Murad Raas said closure of educational institutions is not the priority of government but strict measures will be taken in case of surge of coronavirus patients. “So far, doctors and paramedics conducted 8,496 tests of coronavirus while 78 teachers and students tested positive for COVID-19,” he said. He also clarified that the meeting on Monday in the education ministry will not be held for shutting the schools. Murad Raas expressed these views after attending a ceremony in Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC). Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Muhammad Mehmood, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (R) Anwaar Ul Haq, District Officer Education, Deputy DOs, AEOs and other public elected representatives attended the ceremony. Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas, while speaking on the occasion, said the government is taking concrete steps for solution of issues being faced by people associated with education department. “The top priority of teachers should be to teach the students and nothing else,” he said. He said the government doesn’t want to shut down the schools but hard decisions will be made in case of spike in coronavirus cases.