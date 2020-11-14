Share:

ISLAMABAD - One person was martyred and three others, including two women, were injured on Friday when Indian troops opened firing across the Line of Control (LoC), said media wing of the military on Friday.

A statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate said that the incident took place in Rakhchikri and Khanjar sectors along the LoC.

It said Indian troops opened unprovoked firing and civilian were targeted with rockets and mortars.

“Indian Army troops CFV in Rakhchikri & Khanjar Sectors along LOC targeting civil population with rockets & mortars in Tari Band & Samahni villages. One citizen embraced shahadat, 3 civilians incl 2 women got injured,” said the ISPR Press release.

Pak Army responded effectively, targeting Indian Army posts, said the ISPR further.

Earlier in September, two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred by firing from the Indian posts.

Firing and shelling along the LoC in Azad Jammu and Kashmir have increase in recent months.

There have been 2,660 ceasefire violations by Indian troops during the current year.