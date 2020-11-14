Share:

Pakistan on Saturday has reported 17 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 354,461. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 7,109.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 2,165 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 153,873 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 109,309 in Punjab, 41,723 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 23,533 in Islamabad, 16,328 in Balochistan, 5,261 in Azad Kashmir and 4,434 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,722 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,462 in Punjab, 1,305 in KP, 155 in Balochistan, 253 in Islamabad, 93 in GB and 119 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 4,881,640 coronavirus tests and 34,535 in last 24 hours. 322,414 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,316 patients are in critical condition.