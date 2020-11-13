Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan’s total debt and liabilities to GDP (gross domestic product) ratio has declined to 98.3 percent in September 2020 from 99.5 percent in same month of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

According to latest data released by the central bank, the debt to GDP ratio in June 2020 was 106.8 percent while in June 2019 it was 105.9 percent.

The data showed that in September 2020, total GDP of the country at current market price, had increased to Rs 45.567 trillion compared to Rs 41.726 trillion in same month of last year.

The data showed that the country’s total debt and liabilities by end of September 2020 stood at Rs 44.8 trillion compared to Rs 41.51 trillion in same month of last year and Rs 44.55 trillion in June 2020.

Meanwhile, the gross public debt to GDP ratio also came down from 82.1 percent last year to 81.1 percent in the corresponding month of current year.

The amount of gross public debt by end of first quarter of current fiscal year was recorded at Rs 36.94 trillion while that in same month of last year it was Rs 34.24 trillion.

The ratio of total debt of the government to GDP however increased from 70.2 percent to 74 percent while total external debt and liabilities to GDP ratio also rose from 40.1 to 41.4 percent.

The percentage of commodity operation and Public Sector Entities (PSEs) with respect to GDP also increased from 6.5 percent to 6.6 percent in September 2020 whereas guaranteed debt and liabilities to GDP ratio rose from 2.8 percent to 3.2 percent.