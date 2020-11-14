Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced to bring a stringent and holistic Anti-Rape Ordinance, next week, to close all loopholes.

He was talking to Sindh Police Assistant Sub Inspector Mohammad Bux Buriro over phone and lauded him and his daughter for their exemplary initiative and courage in arresting the Kashmore rapist.

The Prime Minister said the nation is proud of ASI Mohammad Bux Buriro and her daughter for giving a positive uplift to the image of police.

It is pertinent to mention that the accused was involved in kidnapping and gang-raping a woman and her five-year-old daughter in Kashmore.