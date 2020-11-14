Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has vowed to bring inflation under control further as prices of food items are declining in Pakistan as compared to other parts of the subcontinent.

In a tweet, he said the sensitive price index shows a decline for second consecutive week in the country.

Our Sensitive Price Index shows a decline for 2nd consecutive week, in contrast to the situation in other parts of the subcontinent. InshaAllah, we will bring inflation further under control. https://t.co/cM2Zei3aCR — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 14, 2020

The Prime Minister quoted a media report stating that India’s retail inflation may stay elevated for at least three more months after hitting a six-year high last month.

It said the high prices are a particular cause of concern for India’s hundreds of millions of poor people, who have already been squeezed by the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on an economy that contracted a record 23.9 percent in April-June this year.

Onion prices have more than quadrupled in India, while soyoil prices have rallied 23 percent in last three months.