Hindu Community is celebrating Deewali today like elsewhere in the world.

On the occasion of Deewali, the government of Pakistan has declared an optional holiday for the Hindu Community so that they can celebrate the festival of light.

Various events will be organized in Hindu temples and other places, across Pakistan, to mark the festivities.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has felicitated all the Hindu citizens of Pakistan on the occasion of Diwali.

In a tweet today (Saturday), he wished Happy Diwali to the Hindu community of Pakistan.