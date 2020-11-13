Share:

Islamabad0-Police have carried out raids at several localities in federal capital and held 12 drug peddlers and criminals, informed a police spokesman on Friday.

Police have also seized narcotics and weapons from their possession besides registering cases against them, he said.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed issued directions to all zonal officers for renewed efforts against those involved in anti-social activities, he said.

Owing these efforts, SP ( Rural-Zone) Farooq Amjad Butter constituted police team under the supervision of DSP Qasim Niazi including SHO koral police station Inspector Asjad Mehmood, ASI Muhammad Rasheed along with others that apprehended a bootlegger Asad Mehmood from Burma Stop and recovered 72 wine bottles from him. Case has been registered against him and further investigation is underway from him.

Meanwhile, Aabpara police arrested a bootlegger namely Muhammad Aamir and recovered four wine bottles and four tin beer from him.

Sabzi Mandi police arrested a drug peddler namely Yaseen and recovered 550 gram heroine from him, while police team also arrested two professional alm-seekers namely Ghulam Muhammad and Aamir.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further legal proceeding is underway against them. During special checking in the whole city, police teams nabbed seven proclaimed offenders.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has said that these social evils would be curbed and those backing drug peddlers and professional beggars would be dealt with iron hand. He further emphasised that this campaign would continue till elimination of anti-social elements.