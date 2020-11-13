Share:

Rawalpindi-Rawat police arrested prayer leader of a mosque on charges of attempting to sodomise a nine-year-old child in the mosque, informed sources on Friday.

Police have also registered a case against the prayer leader identified as Qari Muhammad Javed under sections 377/511 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on complaint of Imran Anwar, the father of victim, they said.

According to sources, father of the boy lodged a complaint with Police Station (PS) Rawat officials stating he along with his son went to a mosque for offering Isha prayer. “I was offering prayer while my son was sitting near me when prayer leader Muhammad Javed asked my son to deliver him food in his room situated on second floor of mosque,” he mentioned. He added the prayer leader undressed his son and tried to assault him sexually, however, the child started making noise and managed to obtain release from his captivity. “My son shared his ordeal with me at home,” he told police. The applicant requested police to register First Information Report (FIR) against the prayer leader and to arrest him. Police lodged case and held the accused, sources said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Zia Uddin Ahmed, while talking to media, said police handcuffed prayer leader on charges of trying to assault a boy sexually. He said case was registered against him while police also obtained his physical remand from a court of law.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas approached the effort of Rawat Police.