GILGIT - The campaign for the Gilgit-Baltistan election concluded after mid-night on Friday.

According to officials, the polling for 23 constituencies of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly will be held on Sunday (tomorrow) and for the GBA 3 on November 22.

More than 700,000 voters will exercise their right of vote. The GB government has notified November 14-16 as general holidays. In Gilgit Baltistan, 330 candidates including four women are contesting the general elections in 24 constituencies of Legislative Assembly.