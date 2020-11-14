Share:

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) will win the elections in Gilgat-Baltistan through popular public support. Talking to various party and businessmen delegations in separate meetings at the Governor’s House here on Friday, he said the skipper’s team would bag the GB elections, adding that the PTI would fulfill all promises made during the election campaign. Chaudhry Sarwar said Senate elections would be held on time, adding that the Opposition parties should stop dreaming of ousting the government.

“All the institutions are on one page for the development and prosperity of the country. We came to power with votes of the people and the public is with us”, he said. Sarwar said the PTI government was committed to strengthening national institutions, including democracy and Parliament. He said the PPP and the PML-N governments had completed their constitutional terms in the past and now they should give other political party an opportunity to complete the tenure.

The Governor said the Captain would also win the Gilgit-Baltistan elections.

The Opposition should know that the government would ensure transparent elections in Gilgit. All the promises made by the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to people of Gilgit will be fulfilled.

He said the federal and Punjab governments were taking all possible steps to solve problems of the business community. He said the industry in Pakistan was fast recovering and the government had saved the country from economic bankruptcy through its successful strategy.

On coronavirus pandemic, Chaudhry Sarwar said the coronavirus was increasing in Pakistan with each passing day.

In these circumstances, there was no option but to implement Corona SOPs.

He said people must follow coronavirus SOPs to avoid a catastrophe as negligence could be very dangerous.

Meanwhile, the Governor condoled the demise of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Waqar Ahmed Seth and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace. The Governor also prayed for speedy recovery of NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal who is suffering from coronavirus.

Inaugurates Al Mustafa Eye Hospital

Governor Sarwar has said that volunteers play a crucial role in making service-oriented tasks for humanity successful.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of Al Mustafa Eye Hospital, here on Friday.

He said that during the first wave of COVID-19, volunteers of different organisations played a great role in serving people.

The Governor said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, properly implemented Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, which helped in controlling the spread of the virus.

He appealed to people to follow the SOPs in letter and spirit to keep themselves and others save from the deadly virus.

He said that inauguration of Al Mustafa Eye Hospital was a matter of honor for him.

He said that Al Mustafa was working efficiently in 22 countries, adding that the organisation, by setting up free camps, had successfully treated 100,000 eye patients.

The Governor said that providing eye care services to needy was a great work, adding that collective efforts always yield positive results.

Sarwar said that overseas Pakistanis had played an effective role in making big humanity serving organisations in the country successful, adding that expats had never left Pakistanis alone in difficult times.

Earlier, the Governor inaugurated the Al Mustafa Eye Hospital.