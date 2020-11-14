Share:

Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Saturday asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to decide the foreign funding case against the ruling PTI.

Speaking at a press conference at Watan Kor, the party’s headquarters, he said the case was filed some six years ago, but it could not be decided.

On the occasion, Haji Hidayatullah, Haji Sher Ahmad, Haji Siraj, Waqas Khan, Tauheed Advocate and others announced joining the QWP.

Sikandar Sherpao said the successful public gatherings of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had unnerved the rulers.

The QWP leader said the government had failed on all fronts as it had compounded the miseries of the people. He said the country stood isolated due to the flawed foreign policy.

On the economic front, he added, the government had been unable to revive the economy despite seeking huge loans. He maintained the government was printing currency notes in huge number, which had caused more inflation in the country.

“The previous election was massively rigged and as a result the selected government was formed,” he added.

Sikandar Sherpao said the PDM’s struggle would continue till the ouster of the incumbent rulers. He said the government lacked the ability to steer the country towards the path of development.