KARACHI-The Sindh Building Control Authority (SCBA) has approached police for filing a case against Aslam Khan – a PTI lawmaker – from Karachi, accusing him of stopping and threatening them from taking action against illegal constructions on Friday.

According to details, the application was submitted to the Gulberg police station SHO, stating that Aslam forcibly stopped the government staff from removing the illegal buildings, hurled threats at them and interfered in performing their official duties.

It is not for the first time that the PTI MNA – elected from NA-254 (Karachi Central-II) – has triggered this kind of dispute, as he has reported to have interfered in the working of SCBA on several occasions.

Earlier in May, Aslam had allegedly stormed into the SBCA building along with his bodyguards and manhandling the staff including Assistant Director Azhar Khan.

Later, they dragged him into a car and took him to Azizabad. However, he was released after some time. But controversies keep surrounding this PTI lawmaker in different ways.

In November last year, a special court (customs and taxation) in Karachi had indicted him in a case pertaining to alleged smuggling and tax evasion. And over four months back in June, Aslam lodged a case against Abbas Jafri – a PTI MPA – as he wanted repayment of money he spent on the election campaign of the provincial lawmaker.

It is said that Aslam bore all the expenses of Jafri’s election campaign on a promise that he would return the amount later. But the cheque he gave to Aslam bounced, infuriating the lawmaker. Aslam grabbed 75,702 votes to grab NA-254, which also covered the Azizabad area where the infamous Nine Zero, MQM’s old headquarters was located.