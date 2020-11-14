Share:

ISLAMABAD-Celebrity makeup artist Shoaib Khan has opened the doors of his studio, ready to glam up Lahore for the festive season (strictly following all the SOPs ofcourse). Shoaib is a maestro when it comes to makeup and provides the most sought after looks be it editorial or party makeup. Situated in Y Block, Commercial Area, DHA. The studio offers an array of services, ranging from blowdry’s, hair treatments, manicures and pedicures to help you look your best. Shoaib Khan Studio pampers their brides like no other, allowing their day to be stress free and magical while looking absolutely resplendent.