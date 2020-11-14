Share:

Karachi-Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said on Friday the province would ask the Centre to present the highest police award to the assistant sub-inspector (ASI) involved in arresting the Kashmore rape suspect. The father-daughter duo will be awarded, the spokesperson said while addressing a press conference in Karachi.

“Without the bravery and courage of the ASI (Mohammad Bux Buriro), it would not have been possible to arrest,” said Wahab. He announced that the Sindh government would recommend to the Centre that Buriro be given the highest police award — the Quaid-i-Azam Police Medal. Wahab said that the suspect had admitted to raping the woman. He said that DNA samples had been sent to a laboratory in Sindh and the results would be back in two days.

ASI Buriro had helped in arresting a suspect who allegedly raped a mother and her four-year-old daughter in Sindh’s Kashmore district. The woman had accused the suspect of raping her and the daughter after she arrived at his home from Karachi. The victim told police she had been duped by the suspect over a job offer. According to her complaint, the men had kept her daughter hostage and released the victim, telling her to bring them another woman from Karachi.

It was then that the ASI’s daughter acted as a decoy with the victim and invited the suspect to a hotel. As soon as he arrived, police arrested the suspect and took him into custody.

Wahab said that the Sindh government would recommend the Centre to award the ASI’s daughter with the highest civil award for her role in the alleged rapist’s arrest. ”If she wishes to pursue higher education, the expenses will be borne by Sindh government,” he said, announcing Rs1 million cash award for her as well.