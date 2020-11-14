Share:

SARGODHA - On the direction of DPO Zulfiqar Ali, the police have made strict security arrangements in the city areas for Juma prayers. A police spokesman said on Friday that 2,000 policemen were deployed at 1863 mosques and 240 Imambargahs of the district for Juma prayers. He said that patrolling mobiles were also vigilant to maintain security situation in the parks, Juma bazaars and markets. Meanwhile, Commissioner Dr Farah Masood directed the departments concerned to take strict measures to prevent from smog.

She expressed these views while chairing a review meeting regarding anti-smog measures which was attended by Additional Commissioner Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi, Director Health Services Dr Rana Muhammad Riaz and Assistant Director Environment Ali Imran Malik.