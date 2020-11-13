Share:

KARACHI - The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in collaboration with National Information Technology Board (NITB) implemented E-office System initially at its headquarters at Karachi which will be further rolled up in its regional & sub regional offices all over the country.

In the first phase, Saif-Ur-Rehman, Deputy Director, NITB imparted training to more than 20 officers of TDAP as master trainer for effective implementation of E-Office System at TDAP headquarters Karachi. TDAP has achieved level 02 on 10th November 2020 by moving its first E-File through E-Office System by the Secretary TDAP.