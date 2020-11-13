Share:

ISLAMABAD-While video game fans around the world picked up their new Playstation 5 consoles, Travis Scott unveiled a new extremely limited sneaker collaboration. The 29 year old rapper and his Cactus Jack brand teamed up with Nike and Playstation for the Nike Dunk Low Cactus Jack X Playstation sneakers. Scott showed off the sneakers on Instagram, one of just six pairs that were made, while revealing how fans can win the other five pairs. Scott shared a photo of him in what looked to be a custom-made van or RV, with both the Cactus Jack and Playstation logos..