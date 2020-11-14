Share:

Attock - Two officials including female incharge of Computerized Land Record Centre (CLRC) Attock have been arrested for their alleged involvement in illegal transfer of land worth millions of rupees owned by a female retired school teacher.

Saeed Ahmad Khan Circle Officer Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Attock informed media that Muhammad Iqbal an elderly man lodged his complaint with Deputy Commissioner Attock on August 20 this year about the illegal transfer of land of his deceased wife Mst. Nasim Akhtar. On his complaint, the DC marked the inquiry to Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Attock which revealed that Mst. Nusrat Naheed along with her daughter Faiza Riaz- who was sister of the deceased teacher managed to transfer the land of Mst. Nasim Akhtar in the name of her sister and daughter fraudulently with the connivance of two officials of CLRC in year 2019. It was also alleged that the property falls in the urban area and the same was to be transferred through registered deeds but mutations were entered and sanctioned illegally and less fees were charged causing loss to state exchequer. Mr Khan said that after around four months long probe into the case, it was proved that both accused Mst. Nusrat Naheed and Faiza Riaz with the connivance of female Assistant Director Land Record (ADLR) and a male Service Center Official (SCO). He said that consequent upon completion of probe both were found guilty, a case was registered against them under section 420, 468, 471 of PPC and 5/2/47 PCA with Attock ACE police station and both had been arrested and sent behind the bars on Friday.

It is worth mentioning that Provincial Minister for Revenue Col(r) Muhammad Anwar Khan during his recent visit to Attock while talking to media had very clearly said that the incumbent government had zero tolerance for corrupt officials and those proven guilty in any corruption case would have to face the music.